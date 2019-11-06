News

Canadian Beef Trade to China Resumed

Effective immediately, Canadian meat export certificates to China will be resumed, according to the he Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).

“The Canadian beef industry looks forward to the resumption of trade and continuing to build the long-standing Canada-China trade relationship,” said Bob Lowe, CCA Vice President and Chair of the Foreign Trade committee. The CCA thanks the Governments of Canada and China for their work in resolving the issue.

Export certificates for Canadian meat were halted on June 25th, 2019 due to the discovery of non-compliant pork claiming to be Canadian. Since June, CCA has been actively engaged in discussions with government officials to help assure China of the safety of Canadian beef in order to resume access as soon as possible. The Government of Canada completed an investigation and submitted an Action Plan that has led to the re-establishment of exports to China. All establishments eligible to export as of June 25, 2019 are once again eligible.

Shipments of Canadian beef to China represented 2.6% of Canada’s total beef exports last year. In 2018, Canadian beef exports to Mainland China were up 19% in volume and 15% in value at 10,300 tonnes valued at $97 million. In the 1st half of 2019 exports to China were up 299% in volume and 271% in value at 11,315 tonnes valued at $96 million.

The CCA and other industry stakeholders will be in China in the coming weeks of November to continue to build on the Canada-China trade relationship.

TheCattleSite News Desk